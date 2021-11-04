US drone strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians did not violate law of war: Pentagon investigation

Washington, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The August 29 US drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 Afghan civilians was a tragic mistake but did not violate any laws, the Pentagon's inspector general said Wednesday after an investigation.

"The investigation found no violation of law, including the Law of War. Execution errors combined with confirmation bias and communication breakdowns led to regrettable civilian casualties," Lieutenant General Sami Said, the inspector general, said in a report.