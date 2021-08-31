US Drone Strike Wiped Out Kabul Family, Brother Says
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 04:20 PM
Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :When Ezmarai Ahmadi returned home from work on Sunday evening in Kabul, the usual gaggle of squealing children were waiting to greet him -- his sons and daughters, and a slew of nieces and nephews.
His brother, Aimal Ahmadi, said Ezmarai pulled his white sedan into the driveway of a modest house in Kwaja Burga, a densely populated neighbourhood in the northwest of the Afghan capital, and handed the keys to his eldest son to park.
Youngsters piled into the vehicle -- pretending the parking routine was an adventure -- while Ezmarai watched from the side, his brother told AFP.