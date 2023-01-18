US drugs trial for ex-Mexico security chief opens

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :A former Mexican government minister who oversaw his country's war on drug trafficking sat in a New York court Tuesday as jury selection got underway in his narcotics smuggling trial.

Genaro Garcia Luna is accused of taking huge bribes to allow the notorious Sinaloa cartel to smuggle cocaine when he was public security minister during Felipe Calderon's 2006-2012 presidency.

The 54-year-old, wearing a dark blue suit and white shirt, looked on in Brooklyn Federal court as lawyers began choosing the 12 jurors who will determine his fate in a trial expected to last eight weeks.

Garcia Luna has pleaded not guilty to five counts that carry possible sentences of between 10 years and life in prison.

US prosecutors accuse him of accepting millions of Dollars in bribes to look the other way as drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's cartel shipped tons of drugs into the United States between 2001 and 2012.

Guzman is currently serving a life sentence in the United States after being convicted by a jury in Brooklyn in 2019.

The US government alleges that Garcia Luna became a member of Sinaloa around January 2001 when he was working in police intelligence.

Prosecutors say that in exchange for millions of dollars, he agreed not to interfere with drug shipments, tipped off traffickers about law enforcement operations, targeted rival cartel members for arrest and placed other corrupt officials in positions of power.

A former Sinaloa member said at Guzman's trial that he had delivered suitcases containing at least $6 million in cash to Garcia Luna at a restaurant in 2005, 2006 and 2007.