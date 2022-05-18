UrduPoint.com

US Eases Some Sanctions On Venezuela: Official

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2022 | 10:00 AM

US eases some sanctions on Venezuela: official

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The United States is easing some of its tough sanctions on Venezuela to encourage dialogue between President Nicolas Maduro's regime and its opponents, a senior official said Tuesday.

"The United States is undertaking a number of measures at the request of the Venezuelan interim government and the Unity platform of opposition parties negotiating with the Venezuelan regime, to support their decision to return to the negotiating table in Mexico City," the US official said.

One action permits US oil firm Chevron to negotiate with the state oil company PDVSA on the terms of any future activities in Venezuela, the official added.

Venezuela's Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez said on Twitter that the decision "has authorized American and European oil companies to negotiate and restart operations in Venezuela." But she added that the South American country's ultimate goal is for this move to "begin the path towards the complete lifting of these illegal sanctions that affect our entire population." The US official said another step to ease sanctions would be announced imminently.

After a political stalemate of three years that has seen economic and social conditions in Venezuela drastically deteriorate, Washington wants to encourage Maduro's regime to negotiate with his opponents.

They include opposition parties and the "interim government" led by Juan Guaido, which has been recognized by nearly 60 countries, including the United States, as the legitimate government since 2019.

Despite international support, Guaido's side has not been able to oust Maduro.

The US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the easing of sanctions was underway at the request of the Guaido-led interim government and was directly tied to an agreement of both sides to return to talks.

"The United States supports a peaceful and negotiated outcome to the Venezuelan political and economic and humanitarian crisis," the official said.

The two Venezuelan sides met to discuss "future plans" in the wake of the announcement later Tuesday.

The heads of both delegations -- Jorge Rodriguez representing Maduro and head of the opposition team Gerardo Blyde -- both tweeted a photo of them shaking hands accompanied by the same message: "In a working meeting for future plans. To revive the spirit of Mexico."

Related Topics

Washington Twitter Company Oil Mexico City Same United States Mexico Venezuela 2019 Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2022

39 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th May 2022

44 minutes ago
 North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From ..

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From COVAX Global Initiative - Sta ..

9 hours ago
 'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Ra ..

'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Rasheed

9 hours ago
 BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

9 hours ago
 Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk R ..

Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk Region Governor

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.