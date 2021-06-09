US Eases Travel Warning To Countries Including Olympics Host Japan
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 12:50 AM
Washington, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The United States on Tuesday eased its warning against travel to a number of major nations including Olympics host Japan, Canada, France and Germany after reassessing Covid concerns.
The State Department issued an advisory asking Americans to reconsider travel due to the risk of Covid-19, upgrading a blanket warning earlier not to go.