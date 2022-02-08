UrduPoint.com

US Eases Trump-era Tariffs On Japanese Steel

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2022

US eases Trump-era tariffs on Japanese steel

Washington, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The United States will ease tariffs on steel imported from Japan, officials announced Monday, in the latest move by President Joe Biden's administration to resolve trade disputes started under his predecessor Donald Trump.

Beginning in April, Japan will be allowed to pay lower duties on exports of up to 1.25 million tons of steel per year to the United States.

The decision ends the 25 percent levies Trump imposed in June 2018 on metal imports from the country and others, citing national security concerns.

The dispute with Japan was one of a number Trump initiated during his time in office that Biden has worked to resolve, and follows an agreement Washington reached last year to end the metal tariffs on the European Union.

"The deal we reached will strengthen America's steel industry and ensure its workforce stays competitive, while also providing more access to cheaper steel and addressing a major irritant between the United States and Japan, one of our most important allies," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the deal would "protect a vital American industry, our workers and their families," as well as level the playing field against China.

"This agreement, combined with last year's resolution with the European Union, will help us combat China's anti-competitive, non-market trade actions in the steel sector, while helping us reach President Biden's ambitious global climate agenda," she said.

However, the deal does not resolve all the outstanding trade issues between the two countries.

Levies of 10 percent on Japan's aluminum exports will remain for now, while the new tariff system covers less than the 1.8 million tons of steel the United States imported from Japan in 2017, the last year before the levies were imposed, according to Commerce Department data.

Japan "regrets" that the US "has taken no steps to address" tariffs on aluminum, Japan's foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters on Tuesday.

He said Japan sees the announcement about eased levies on steel as a "step forward," however, adding the country will "continue to push the US for complete resolution" of the matter.

