UrduPoint.com

US Economy Adds 194,000 Jobs In September: Govt

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

Washington, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The United States added 194,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell to 4.8 percent, government data released Friday showed, a mixed result as the world's largest economy recovers from the pandemic.

Fewer jobs were gained than expected but the unemployment rate dropped by more than analysts predicted, with the Labor Department noting employment rising in the leisure and hospitality sector that had been hard hit by Covid-19, but declining in public education.

