US Economy Adds 467,000 Jobs In January, Far Better Than Expected

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Washington, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Despite a renewed onslaught of Covid-19 infections caused by the Omicron variant, the US economy added 467,000 jobs in January, the government said Friday, far more than had been expected.

The Labor Department report, which also showed the unemployment rate rising slightly to four percent, was a positive surprise for the world's largest economy since many analysts expected it had either seen weak or negative hiring in the first month of 2022.

