US Economy 'resilient,' 'technical Factors' Hit GDP: Biden

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :The US economy remains strong despite government data showing GDP declined 1.4 percent in the first quarter of 2022, President Joe Biden said Thursday.

"The American economy -- powered by working families -- continues to be resilient in the face of historic challenges," the president said following the release of the report, the result of which he said "was affected by technical factors." The Commerce Department report was much worse than expected and came after the economy expanded 6.9 percent in the final three months of 2021.

Fueling the decrease was a decline in government spending, an increase in imports as companies looked to rebuild inventories amid supply shortages and a decrease in imports, as well as the hit from the coronavirus Omicron variant.

However, consumer spending picked up by 2.7 percent while business spending rose 7.3 percent, both increases from the prior quarter, the data said.

Since taking office in January 2021, Biden has presided over an economy that added back millions of jobs lost during the pandemic and expanded by 5.7 percent last year.

However, his popularity has fallen amid record high US inflation that has seen Americans pay more for gasoline, food, rent and other necessities.

