US education secretary quits in second Trump cabinet resignation

Washington, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Thursday became the second member of President Donald Trump's cabinet to quit over a mob attack on the US Capitol, saying he helped incite the violence.

"That behavior was unconscionable for our country. There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me," DeVos said in a letter to Trump published in several US media outlets.