US Election Day Begins As Polls Open In New York, New Jersey, Virginia

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 04:30 PM

US Election Day begins as polls open in New York, New Jersey, Virginia

New York, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Polling stations opened in New York, New Jersey and Virginia early Tuesday, marking the start of US Election Day as President Donald Trump seeks to beat forecasts and defeat challenger Joe Biden.

The vote is widely seen as a referendum on Trump and his uniquely brash, bruising presidency that Biden urged Americans to end to restore "our democracy."

