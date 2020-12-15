US Electoral College to confirm Biden victory

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Joe Biden's US election victory was set for formal confirmation Monday by the Electoral College, further closing the door on angry efforts by President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 vote.

Electors were meeting across all 50 states, often under extra security amid tensions driven by Trump's unprecedented refusal to concede.

About halfway through the process, due to finish late Monday, Biden was on course to rack up an expected 306 Electoral College votes against 232 for Trump. As soon as he crosses the half-way mark, hitting 270, his win will already be secured.

"I hope you can see me smiling behind this mask," said Democrat Nancy Patton Mills, as she presided over the vote, held with full Covid-19 precautions, in Pennsylvania.

Most electoral voters are unknown to the wider public, but national personalities occasionally take part -- with Trump's 2016 rival Hillary Clinton voting Monday in New York.

"I believe we should abolish the Electoral College," Clinton tweeted. "But while it still exists, I was proud to cast my vote in New York for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The Electoral College is a tradition that has long been considered mostly a formality for confirming the will of the people expressed at the polls.

This year, the somewhat arcane procedure is at the center of an ugly -- and many warn dangerous -- challenge led by Trump against the credibility of US democracy.

Soundly beaten by Biden on November 3, Trump continues to claim, without evidence, that he was the real winner.

Court after court has turned down the Republican team's claims of election fraud around the country and last Friday the Supreme Court dealt a final legal blow when it threw out an appeal lodged by Trump allies from Texas and other Republican-led states.

Yet another challenge, seeking to get Biden's narrow win in Wisconsin tossed out, was rejected Monday by the state's top court.

Formal confirmation in the Electoral College will draw a further line under the election, which saw Biden make Trump a rare one-term president after campaigning on a message of vanquishing the Covid-19 pandemic, healing political division and restoring traditional US diplomacy.

The Democrat, who has largely avoided responding to Trump's conspiracy theories, announced he would deliver an address in the evening dedicated to "the strength and resilience" of US democracy.