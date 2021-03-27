US embassy in Myanmar blasts junta for 'murdering unarmed civilians'

Yangon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :The US embassy in Myanmar condemned the junta for "murdering" civilians on Saturday as the military celebrates its Armed Forces Day.

"Security forces are murdering unarmed civilians, including children, the very people they swore to protect," said a statement released on the embassy's Facebook page.

"These are not the actions of a professional military or police force."AFP has confirmed at least 24 people were killed across Myanmar on Saturday, though local media has put the death toll far higher.