US Employment Surges 916,000 In March, Jobless Rate Falls To 6.0%: Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 06:10 PM

Washington, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The US economy regained a massive 916,000 jobs in March, the biggest increase since August, with nearly a third of the increase in the hard-hit leisure and hospitality sector, the Labor Department reported Friday.

The rise pushed the unemployment rate down to 6.0 percent from 6.2 percent in February.

However, even as the economy begins to recover from the Covid-19 shutdowns, employment is still 8.4 million jobs lower than the pre-pandemic peak, the report said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

