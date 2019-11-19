UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Ends Sanction Waivers For Iran's Fordow Nuclear Plant

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 10:10 AM

US ends sanction waivers for Iran's Fordow nuclear plant

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The United States announced Monday it would halt sanctions waivers for Iran's Fordow plant, likely ending a key component of a landmark nuclear deal after Tehran said it had resumed enrichment activities.

Piling pressure as protests hit Iran, the move is intended to discourage work led by Russia's state-owned nuclear company Rosatom at the once-secret site, which was supposed to be transformed into a civilian research center under the 2015 agreement.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pointed to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's announcement of renewed activity at Fordow -- one of a series of steps taken by Tehran as it presses Europeans to make good on sanctions relief promised for compliance.

"Therefore the United States will terminate the sanctions waiver related to the nuclear facility at Fordow effective December 15, 2019," Pompeo told a news conference.

"The right amount of uranium enrichment for the world's largest state sponsor of terror is zero," Pompeo said.

"There is no legitimate reason for Iran to resume enrichment at this previously clandestine site. Iran should reverse its activity there immediately," he said.

Related Topics

World Iran Russia Nuclear Company Tehran United States SITE December 2015 2019 Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

Al Tayer chairs fourth meeting of Ministry of Poss ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Bank closes landmark $750 million Su ..

9 hours ago

UAEJJF, Special Olympics UAE sign MoU to aid devel ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company Board restr ..

9 hours ago

RAK Ruler condoles death of Sultan bin Zayed

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.