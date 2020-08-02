UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Ends Search For 7 Missing Marines, Sailor, Says Presumed Dead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 06:00 PM

US ends search for 7 missing Marines, sailor, says presumed dead

Los Angeles, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :The US military said Sunday it has called off a search for seven Marines and a sailor missing at sea for days, saying they were presumed dead.

The military personnel were aboard an amphibious vehicle that sank Thursday in deep water off the coast of California during a training exercise.

"It is with a heavy heart that I decided to conclude the search and rescue effort," said Colonel Christopher Bronzi, commander of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

Related Topics

Dead Water Vehicle Sunday

Recent Stories

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant a histor ..

51 minutes ago

UAE, Pakistan discuss cooperation in labour field

51 minutes ago

UAE secures 35% of Japan&#039;s crude oil needs in ..

3 hours ago

Mainland China reports 49 new coronavirus cases

5 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 17.85 million, d ..

7 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE creates history with first Arab nuc ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.