US ends search for 7 missing Marines, sailor, says presumed dead

Los Angeles, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :The US military said Sunday it has called off a search for seven Marines and a sailor missing at sea for days, saying they were presumed dead.

The military personnel were aboard an amphibious vehicle that sank Thursday in deep water off the coast of California during a training exercise.

"It is with a heavy heart that I decided to conclude the search and rescue effort," said Colonel Christopher Bronzi, commander of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.