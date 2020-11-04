UrduPoint.com
US 'entitled To Know' Winner On Election Day: Trump

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

US 'entitled to know' winner on election day: Trump

Arlington, United States, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump on Tuesday again sought to sow doubt over the counting of ballots beyond election day, saying the country was "entitled" to know who won on the day of the vote.

"You have to have a date, and the date happens to be November 3," he said during a visit to Republican National Committee offices in Arlington, Virginia.

"And we should be entitled to know who won on November 3."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

