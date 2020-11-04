UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US 'entitled To Know' Winner On Election Day: Trump

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 12:20 AM

US 'entitled to know' winner on election day: Trump

Arlington, United States, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump on Tuesday again sought to sow doubt over the counting of ballots beyond election day, saying the country was "entitled" to know who won on the day of the vote.

"You have to have a date, and the date happens to be November 3," he said during a visit to Republican National Committee offices in Arlington, Virginia.

"And we should be entitled to know who won on November 3." Trump was referring mainly to his disagreement with a US Supreme Court refusal to intervene in a decision allowing Pennsylvania to continue to count mailed ballots received up to three days after the election.

The move was made due to logistic complications as the country copes with the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to a flood of mailed ballots.

Pennsylvania is seen as an important swing state in the election, and both Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden have repeatedly campaigned there in recent days.

"You can't have these things delayed for many days and maybe weeks," Trump said as Americans voted nationwide and with more than 100 million people having cast early ballots.

"You can't do that. The whole world is waiting. This country is waiting. But the whole world is waiting." Asked whether he had written an acceptance or concession speech, Trump said he had not.

"You know, winning is easy," he said.

"Losing is never easy -- not for me it's not."

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court World Flood Vote Visit Trump Arlington Virginia November Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;We look forward to a renewable journey of ac ..

26 minutes ago

Flag Day a symbol of loyalty, belong and national ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler visits SPEA, reviews many educationa ..

56 minutes ago

Govt made agreements with IPPs to reduce prices in ..

43 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Board of Direc ..

56 minutes ago

In Vienna, residents' cherished sense of security ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.