UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoy 'concerned' About Religious Freedom In France

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 12:20 AM

US envoy 'concerned' about religious freedom in France

Washington, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The US envoy on religious freedom on Tuesday voiced concern about France, warning aganist "heavy-handed" measures as President Emmanuel Macron targets radical islam.

"I am concerned, obviously, for what's happening in France," Ambassador Sam Brownback told reporters when asked about Macron's initiative.

"When you get heavy-handed, the situation can get worse," he said.

Related Topics

France

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED6.5 bn in market value

26 minutes ago

EU promises Gazans help getting virus vaccine

42 minutes ago

Goldman Sachs moves to buy 100% of China joint-ven ..

42 minutes ago

US, Slovenia Sign MOU to Boost Strategic Civil Nuc ..

44 minutes ago

Hungary, Poland Refuse to Budge Hours Before Befor ..

44 minutes ago

UAE Government holds regular media briefing on cor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.