US envoy 'concerned' about religious freedom in France

Washington, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The US envoy on religious freedom on Tuesday voiced concern about France, warning aganist "heavy-handed" measures as President Emmanuel Macron targets radical islam.

"I am concerned, obviously, for what's happening in France," Ambassador Sam Brownback told reporters when asked about Macron's initiative.

"When you get heavy-handed, the situation can get worse," he said.