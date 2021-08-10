UrduPoint.com

US Envoy In Doha To Press Taliban For End To Offensive: State Dept

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 09:10 AM

US envoy in Doha to press Taliban for end to offensive: State Dept

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The US negotiator on Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, "will press the Taliban to stop their military offensive" at talks in Doha this week, the State Department said Monday after the insurgents seized a series of provincial capitals.

"Ambassador Khalilzad will be in Doha to help formulate a joint international response to the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan," the department added in a statement.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Doha

