Open Menu

US Envoy Kerry Hopes China And US Can 'come Together' On Climate

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2023 | 05:20 PM

US envoy Kerry hopes China and US can 'come together' on climate

Nairobi, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :US climate envoy John Kerry said Tuesday that he hoped Washington and Beijing "could come together" in the fight against global warming, at a landmark summit in Kenya aimed at promoting Africa's potential as a green powerhouse.

"I do hope that China and the United States, the two largest economies in the world, the two largest emitters in the world, I hope we could come together" on the issue of climate change, Kerry told reporters.

"Our hope is that climate will be recognised for what it is. It is not a bilateral (issue)... It is a universal threat to the planet," he said.

The Africa Climate Summit has brought together African leaders, with a goal of defining a shared vision for green development on the continent of 1.4 billion people ahead of the COP28 meeting in Dubai later this year.

Kerry's comments came after the head of the International Energy Agency urged the United States and China to set aside their differences and align on climate change, warning that "geopolitical fractures" risked holding back the clean energy transition.

Fatih Birol told AFP in an interview Monday that geopolitical tensions were casting a "big shadow" because "international collaboration between the major players will be much more challenging".

He urged China and the United States to "leave aside their tensions" -- both geopolitical and economic -- to seek joint or at least common positions on key issues at the COP28 climate talks.

The three-day Nairobi summit, which opened on Monday, has attracted heads of state, government and industry from across Africa, as well as UN head Antonio Guterres and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations China Washington Dubai Beijing Nairobi United States Kenya From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Interim PM Kakar emphasizes resource optimization

Interim PM Kakar emphasizes resource optimization

14 minutes ago
 Uptown Tower to welcome 31 businesses, DMCC announ ..

Uptown Tower to welcome 31 businesses, DMCC announces

14 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Italy, Council-Ge ..

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Italy, Council-General

14 minutes ago
 Emirates Oncology Society, Gilead Sciences sign Mo ..

Emirates Oncology Society, Gilead Sciences sign MoU to advance oncology care in ..

29 minutes ago
 Italian Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea E ..

Italian Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise

43 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance launches &#039;The Future of F ..

Ministry of Finance launches &#039;The Future of Finance&#039; campaign

44 minutes ago
UAE President receives letter from President of Po ..

UAE President receives letter from President of Poland

59 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services wins &#039;Infosol Award& ..

Emirates Health Services wins &#039;Infosol Award&#039; for Women&#039;s Health ..

59 minutes ago
 Sajal faces criticism for daring scenes in a model ..

Sajal faces criticism for daring scenes in a modeling photoshoot

1 hour ago
 PM Kakar refrains from giving definite time frame ..

PM Kakar refrains from giving definite time frame for general elections

1 hour ago
 Preliminary planning have started on making the fi ..

Preliminary planning have started on making the first ever theme park for childr ..

2 hours ago
 Medlab Middle East to kick off in Dubai on Februar ..

Medlab Middle East to kick off in Dubai on February

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous