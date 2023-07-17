Open Menu

US Envoy Kerry To Urge China To Step Up Efforts On Climate

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 09:30 AM

US envoy Kerry to urge China to step up efforts on climate

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :US climate envoy John Kerry was in Beijing on Monday to revive stalled talks and pressure China to step up its efforts to reduce planet-warming emissions.

Bilateral climate talks stalled last year after Nancy Pelosi, then speaker of the US House of Representatives enraged Beijing by visiting self-ruled Taiwan, which China considers to be part of its territory.

But Kerry, a former secretary of state, has enjoyed comparatively cordial and consistent relations with China. He is likely to have his work cut out for him, however, with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan telling CNN on Sunday, "Every country, including China, has a responsibility to reduce emissions," Sullivan said.

"And the world, I do believe, should step up and encourage -- indeed, pressure -- China to take far more dramatic action to reduce emissions."China has long used its official status as a developing nation to justify its high emissions, with Sullivan saying "There is more work for them to do on that front".

"Secretary Kerry will make that point when he's in Beijing," he added.

Related Topics

World China Beijing Nancy Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2023

15 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 July 2023

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media ..

Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media Forum 2023

10 hours ago
 Grand Imam of Al-Azhar congratulates graduates of ..

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar congratulates graduates of Emerging Peacemakers Forum 202 ..

12 hours ago
 Shamma bint Mohammed meets Emirati students in Uni ..

Shamma bint Mohammed meets Emirati students in United Kingdom

12 hours ago
 Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 ..

Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 bn to Dubai Economy in 2022

13 hours ago
SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 proj ..

SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 projects in Sharjah

13 hours ago
 19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

16 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

17 hours ago
 In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

17 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

18 hours ago
 Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous