US envoy Kerry to urge China to step up efforts on climate

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :US climate envoy John Kerry was in Beijing on Monday to revive stalled talks and pressure China to step up its efforts to reduce planet-warming emissions.

Bilateral climate talks stalled last year after Nancy Pelosi, then speaker of the US House of Representatives enraged Beijing by visiting self-ruled Taiwan, which China considers to be part of its territory.

But Kerry, a former secretary of state, has enjoyed comparatively cordial and consistent relations with China. He is likely to have his work cut out for him, however, with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan telling CNN on Sunday, "Every country, including China, has a responsibility to reduce emissions," Sullivan said.

"And the world, I do believe, should step up and encourage -- indeed, pressure -- China to take far more dramatic action to reduce emissions."China has long used its official status as a developing nation to justify its high emissions, with Sullivan saying "There is more work for them to do on that front".

"Secretary Kerry will make that point when he's in Beijing," he added.