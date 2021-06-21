UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoy Offers To Meet North Korea 'anywhere Anytime'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 11:10 AM

US envoy offers to meet North Korea 'anywhere anytime'

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The US special representative for North Korea on Monday offered to meet with Pyongyang "anywhere, anytime, without preconditions", with no public contact so far between the Biden administration and the nuclear-armed nation.

Sung Kim's remarks came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last week gave his first reaction to Washington's recent review of its approach to his isolated country, saying Pyongyang must prepare for both "dialogue and confrontation".

The Biden administration has previously promised a "practical, calibrated approach", including diplomatic efforts, to persuade the impoverished North to give up its banned nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes.

"We continue to hope that the DPRK will respond positively to our outreach, and our offer to meet anywhere anytime without preconditions," US envoy Kim said during a five-day visit to Washington's ally South Korea, referring to the North by its official name.

Last week, Kim Jong Un said the country's food situation was "tense", sounding the alarm in a country with a moribund agricultural sector that has long struggled to feed itself and is now under self-imposed isolation to try to protect itself against the coronavirus pandemic.

Pyongyang's state-run KCTV on Sunday reported leader Kim and top officials had discussed "emergency measures" to tackle the country's "current food crisis".

North Korea has long insisted that it has had no cases of the virus -- a claim that analysts doubt -- but it has paid a heavy economic price for its self-imposed blockade.

Trade with China, its economic lifeline, has slowed to a trickle, while all international aid work faces tight restrictions.

Envoy Kim on Monday urged UN security council members -- a group which includes China -- to fully implement resolutions against Pyongyang, which limit North Korean imports of oil and its exports of coal, textiles and fish, among other things.

"We will continue to implement all UN Security Council resolutions addressing the DPRK," he said, using the North's official name.

"We also urge UN member states, especially UN Security Council members, to do the same to address the threat posed to the international community by the DPRK."

Related Topics

United Nations Exports China Washington Nuclear Oil Visit Pyongyang Same Price South Korea North Korea Turkish Lira Kim Jong Sunday Textile All Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19: UAE proves its mettle again, says local ..

43 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 21 June 2021

58 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE to chair 59th meeting of Standing Committee of ..

10 hours ago

Public schools in UAE set to welcome back students

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid directs to hold 80 percent of ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.