UrduPoint.com

US Envoy Tells Lavrov At UN To Release US Journalist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2023 | 11:00 PM

US envoy tells Lavrov at UN to release US journalist

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Washington's United Nations ambassador made a direct plea to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday to release a detained US journalist and a former US Marine.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield's comments came as Lavrov chaired a UN Security Council meeting at the world body's headquarters in New York.

"I am calling on you, right now, to release Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich immediately, to let Paul and Evan come home. And to cease this barbaric practice once and for all," said Thomas-Greenfield.

She said the men were being used as "political bargaining chips" and "human pawns." "Using people as pawns is a strategy of weakness. These are not the actions of a responsible country. And while Russia plays political games, real people suffer.

" As Whelan's sister looked on from the gallery of the UN chamber, Thomas-Greenfield urged Lavrov to "look into her eyes and see her suffering." "I want you to see what it's like to miss your brother for four years. To know he is locked up, in a Russian penal colony, simply because you want to use him for your own ends," said the US envoy.

Whelan was arrested in 2018 and handed a 16-year sentence on espionage charges that he denies.

Last month, Gershkovich was arrested in Russia and charged with espionage.

The reporter, his employer The Wall Street Journal, and US officials strongly denied the allegations.

Gershkovich, who has also worked for AFP, is the first foreign journalist arrested on spying allegations since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia New York Chamber 2018 All From

Recent Stories

Minister of Economy emphasises need to create inve ..

Minister of Economy emphasises need to create investment opportunities in new ec ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai records over AED2.2 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.2 bn in realty transactions Monday

2 hours ago
 UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

3 hours ago
 ‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Fe ..

‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Festival Cup at Toulouse racecou ..

3 hours ago
 EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.