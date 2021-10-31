US, EU agree to lift punitive tariffs: US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :The United States and the European Union agreed Saturday to lift tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, ending a dispute that strained their trade ties since former president Donald Trump imposed the levies three years ago.

The deal was announced by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who said it "allows limited volumes of EU steel and aluminum to enter the US tariff-free."EU retaliatory measures on iconic products like Harley-Davidson motorcycles, Levi's blue jeans and bourbon -- due to take effect December 1 -- will not now be applied, Raimondo said from Rome where she was attending the G20 summit.