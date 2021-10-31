UrduPoint.com

US, EU Agree To Lift Punitive Tariffs: US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 01:40 AM

US, EU agree to lift punitive tariffs: US

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :The United States and the European Union agreed Saturday to lift tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, ending a dispute that strained their trade ties since former president Donald Trump imposed the levies three years ago.

The deal was announced by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who said it "allows limited volumes of EU steel and aluminum to enter the US tariff-free."EU retaliatory measures on iconic products like Harley-Davidson motorcycles, Levi's blue jeans and bourbon -- due to take effect December 1 -- will not now be applied, Raimondo said from Rome where she was attending the G20 summit.

Related Topics

European Union Trump Rome United States December Commerce From

Recent Stories

UAE advance to AFC U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 ..

UAE advance to AFC U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 Finals with victory over Oman

17 minutes ago
 Memorable closing of Aqdar World Summit at Expo 20 ..

Memorable closing of Aqdar World Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai

32 minutes ago
 Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamwe ..

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamweight title, as Ali Al Qaisi wi ..

2 hours ago
 Petrol prices to remain unchanged

Petrol prices to remain unchanged

1 hour ago
 Protesters rally in Glasgow the day before COP26 k ..

Protesters rally in Glasgow the day before COP26 kicks off

1 hour ago
 Biden to meet with Turkey's Erdogan on Sunday: US ..

Biden to meet with Turkey's Erdogan on Sunday: US official

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.