UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, EU Importing Potentially Illegal Wood From Brazil: Report

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:00 AM

US, EU importing potentially illegal wood from Brazil: report

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :US and EU firms are importing large amounts of wood potentially linked to illegal deforestation after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's administration controversially lifted sanctions against the country's biggest flooring exporter, a report said Tuesday.

The report, published by London-based environmental group Earthsight, said that Brazilian firm Indusparquet was "thriving across the US and EU" after being "let off the hook" by Bolsonaro's far-right government despite evidence apparently linking it to illegal logging in the Amazon rainforest.

Brazilian environmental agency Ibama seized more than 1,800 cubic meters of wood from an Indusparquet subsidiary in 2018, estimated to be worth $2.5 million.

The seizure stemmed from an investigation into allegations that a corrupt Ibama official had fraudulently helped illegal loggers "launder" their timber by issuing fake permits.

However, after Bolsonaro came to power in 2019, his administration's appointee to Ibama's Sao Paulo office canceled a fine of 482,300 reais against Indusparquet (about $122,000 at the time) and released more than 1,600 cubic meters of its impounded timber, Earthsight said.

Ibama said in a statement it had been convinced by Indusparquet's explanation that its apparent permit irregularities were in fact an accounting error.

Indusparquet denied any wrongdoing.

The company "deeply condemns these frivolous claims implicating it based on untruths and mere suspicions, whose backdrop is politically motivated," it said.

The case is the latest in a series of environmental controversies under Bolsonaro, who has presided over soaring deforestation in the Amazon and is pushing to open protected lands in the world's biggest rainforest -- a vital resource in the race to curb climate change -- to logging, mining and agribusiness.

Earthsight said it found that Indusparquet's exports to the United States and Europe rose sharply despite the investigation, possibly violating import regulations.

In the US, imports from Indusparquet have risen 15 percent in volume since 2018, it said.

In Europe, companies in France, Italy and Belgium have continued importing from Indusparquet since 2018, while Denmark has become a new destination, Earthsight said.

"Cases like this make a mockery of international claims to be getting on top of the rampant illegality threatening the world's tropical forests," Earthsight director Sam Lawson said in a statement.

"With the Bolsonaro regime undermining efforts to tackle the problem... it is more important than ever to bar suspect wood from markets overseas. Governments in the US and Europe must at urgently to better enforce their laws."

Related Topics

World Exports Import Europe France Company Fine Sao Paulo Italy Belgium United States Denmark 2018 2019 Market From Government Top Race Million

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Amid pandemic, digital wellbeing is cru ..

51 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 February 2021

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi, ICRC President discuss advancing coope ..

9 hours ago

UAE moving forward confidently to containing pande ..

10 hours ago

Hope Probe in most critical phase of Emirates Mars ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.