US, EU push forward vaccine approval as fears of Xmas infections grow

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The United States and the European Union on Tuesday pushed forward approval of two leading Covid-19 candidate vaccines, as fears grew of a fresh wave of infections over Christmas.

Two leading British medical journals urged London to scrap plans easing restrictions for the holiday season and the Netherlands imposed its tightest lockdown since the pandemic emerged.

Health professionals have registered over 1.6 million lives lost and more than 72 million cases of the novel coronavirus since it emerged in China last December.

The US food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued an upbeat briefing about the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine ahead of a meeting by experts on whether to grant it emergency approval.

The FDA said there were "no specific safety concerns identified that would preclude issuance of an EUA (emergency use authorisation)" and confirmed an overall efficacy of 94.

1 percent.

Its assessment came a day after a mass vaccination drive started in the United States, the world's worst-affected country.

The FDA also authorized the country's first rapid at-home test for Covid-19, which is available over-the-counter and produces a result in around 20 minutes.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said Berlin wanted the EU to approve the BioNTech/Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine "before Christmas" as calls grew for the bloc's health regulator to speed up its decision process.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) which previously had planned a special meeting by December 29 to discuss granting conditional approval for the jab, on Tuesday brought that forward to December 21.

The EU lags behind a growing number of nations that have already granted emergency approval. Britain, Canada and the United States have already started vaccinating their citizens.