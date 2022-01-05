UrduPoint.com

US, EU Warn Sudan Military Against Naming Own PM

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2022 | 01:00 AM

US, EU warn Sudan military against naming own PM

Washington, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The United States and European Union warned Sudan's military on Tuesday against naming its own prime minister after civilian leader Abdalla Hamdok quit amid protests against the juntaThe so-called troika on Sudan -- the United States, Britain and Norway -- and the EU "will not support a prime minister or government appointed without the involvement of a broad range of civilian stakeholders," a joint statement said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

