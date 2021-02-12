US, Europe accuse Russia of blocking Ukraine war solutions

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The US and Europe on Thursday accused Russia of blocking any solution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The remarks came during a UN Security Council video conference convened by Moscow to mark the sixth anniversary of the so-called Minsk II accords, agreed in February 2015 to end the war in the Donbass region.

"Russia must immediately cease its aggression in eastern Ukraine and end its occupation of Crimea," said US diplomat Rodney Hunter.

"We call on Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine, cease its support for its proxies and other armed groups, and implement all of the commitments it made under the Minsk agreements." A joint declaration condemning ongoing instability in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions was issued by European members of the Security Council, as well as Germany, which along with France co-sponsored the Minsk accords between Moscow and Kiev.

"By the use of force against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, Russia is clearly violating fundamental principles of international law," the declaration states.

"We again call on the Russian Federation to immediately stop fueling the conflict by providing financial and military support to the armed formations it backs, and we remain deeply concerned about the presence of Russian military equipment and personnel in the non-government-controlled areas of Ukraine."Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, rejected the Western condemnation and accused Ukraine of not implementing Minsk accord measures, with backing from French and German "protectors."He also accused Kiev of "total indifference" to Donbass residents.