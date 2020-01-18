UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Ex-congressman Jailed 2 Years For Insider Trading

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 09:00 AM

US ex-congressman jailed 2 years for insider trading

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Former US lawmaker Chris Collins, President Donald Trump's first supporter in Congress, was sentenced Friday to more than two years in jail for his role in an insider trading scheme.

The New York Republican was arrested and indicted in 2018 for insider trading of stock in an Australian biotech firm, including sending illicit tips from the White House lawn during a congressional picnic.

The judge in the Southern District of New York's US District Court rejected pleas for probation and sentenced Collins, 69, to 26 months on counts of insider trading and lying to investigators, sentences that are to run concurrently, an officer of the court said.

He was also fined $200,000.

Collins won re-election in November 2018 despite the indictment hanging over him.

Last September he announced he was resigning from the House of Representatives, and the following month changed his plea to guilty.

Related Topics

Jail White House Trump New York September November Congress 2018 From Court

Recent Stories

Ex-security chief turns up dead in Armenia

9 hours ago

Lebanese block roads as protests enter fourth mont ..

9 hours ago

Ukraine president Zelensky rejects PM's resignatio ..

9 hours ago

Al Nasr crowned champions of Arabian Gulf Cup

9 hours ago

Consulate of China celebrates Chinese New Year

10 hours ago

OSCE Voices Concern Over Chisinau-Tiraspol Transpo ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.