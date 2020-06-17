UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Execution Stayed Over Right To Have Priest Present

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 10:20 AM

US execution stayed over right to have priest present

Houston, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The US Supreme Court on Tuesday granted a last-minute reprieve to a Texas prisoner facing execution after the Catholic Church campaigned for him to be allowed to have priest present.

The Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops argued that Ruben Gutierrez's constitutional rights and religious liberty were violated by a year-old state statue which bans religious officials from the death chamber.

The court granted the stay based on Gutierrez's challenge to Texas's "change of the longstanding practice... of allowing prisoners to have spiritual advisers in the chamber during executions," Shawn Nolan, one of his attorneys, said.

"As a devout Catholic, Gutierrez's faith requires the assistance of clergy to help him pass from life into afterlife." Gutierrez was due to be executed Tuesday evening until the Supreme Court said it should be determined if having a priest present raised "serious security problems." On death row for 20 years, Gutierrez, 43, was convicted of the murder in 1998 of a 85-year-old woman, trailer-park owner Escolastica Harrison, in a robbery.

Gutierrez and two others were accused of stabbing her to death to steal $56,000 that she had stored away in her home.

One pleaded guilty and the second escaped. The third, Gutierrez, was convicted at trial and sentenced to death, but has all along insisted on his innocence.

His lawyers had battled for a delay, asking Texas Governor Greg Abbott to halt the execution so they could pursue a DNA examination they say could prove his innocence.

"In a case with no physical or forensic evidence against him, to execute Mr. Gutierrez without conducting DNA testing would be the ultimate violation of his civil rights," Nolan said in a statement.

Gutierrez's defenders also argue that the high number of COVID-19 cases at his prison in Huntsville, Texas presents a risk for his family and others that would attend the execution.

Texas prisons have counted 7,445 cases of coronavirus, among both inmates and guards, according to the state prison bureau.

Related Topics

Murder Supreme Court Governor Prisoner Lawyers Robbery Huntsville Chamber Women Church Family All From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Qatar's Ministry of Commerce Welcomes WTO's Ruling ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announce decision to resume c ..

11 minutes ago

Infinix Devices Still up for Grabs in discounted p ..

18 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 17 June 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Education allows students studying abr ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.