U.S. existing home sales drop for 12th consecutive month

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) --:U.S. sales of previously owned homes fell for the 12th consecutive month in January, as high home prices, record inflation, and high interest rates put a damper on demand.

Existing homes sales dropped 0.7 percent in January from the previous month, according to data released Tuesday by the National Association of Realtors.