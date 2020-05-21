UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Existing Home Sales Plummet 17.8% In April: Realtors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 07:40 PM

US existing home sales plummet 17.8% in April: realtors

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Sales of existing homes sunk 17.8 percent in April, the first full month of lockdowns to stop the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, according to industry data released Thursday.

The sales figures from National Association of Realtors was in line with analysts' forecasts and the second straight month of decreases, putting sales at the lowest in nearly a decade.

Sales declined in all parts of the country with western states posting the biggest drops.

Related Topics

United States April All From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cooperation and solidarity are way forward to tack ..

27 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on integrating and ..

57 minutes ago

Hotel Chain in Vienna to Open Only 1 of 5 Hotels o ..

5 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves housing gr ..

2 hours ago

AC seals two testing coronavirus labs in Bajaur

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.