US existing home sales plummet 17.8% in April: realtors

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Sales of existing homes sunk 17.8 percent in April, the first full month of lockdowns to stop the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, according to industry data released Thursday.

The sales figures from National Association of Realtors was in line with analysts' forecasts and the second straight month of decreases, putting sales at the lowest in nearly a decade.

Sales declined in all parts of the country with western states posting the biggest drops.