UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Expects More Attacks From Iran-backed Groups: Esper

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 59 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 01:00 AM

US expects more attacks from Iran-backed groups: Esper

Washington, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Pentagon warned Thursday that the Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah group that stormed the US embassy in Baghdad would would carry out more attacks on US facilities -- and would regret it.

"The provocative behavior has been out there for months... So do I think they may do something? Yes.

And they will likely regret it," Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters.

"We are prepared to exercise self-defense, and we are prepared to deter further bad behavior from these groups, all of which are sponsored, directed and resourced by Iran."Several thousand Iraqi protesters attacked the US embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, breaching its outer wall and chanting "Death to America!" in anger over weekend air strikes that killed pro-Iran fighters.

Related Topics

Iran Pentagon Baghdad May All From

Recent Stories

Vivo Welcomed the New Year 2020 with Vivo S1 Pro L ..

1 hour ago

Plan being made for proper documentation of jewele ..

1 hour ago

Pakistani media features visit of Mohamed bin Zaye ..

2 hours ago

People of occupied Kashmir facing hardships due to ..

1 hour ago

New Austrian Government to Fight Illegal Migration ..

1 hour ago

Program of Austria's New Government Outlines Need ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.