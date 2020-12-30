UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Expects To Approve UK-backed AstraZeneca-Oxford Vaccine In April

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 11:10 PM

US expects to approve UK-backed AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine in April

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The United States is expected to approve the low-cost AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine in April, a senior official said, more than three months after Britain's green light on Monday.

Moncef Slaoui, the chief advisor to Operation Warp Speed, the military-led US effort for vaccines, did not question Britain's move but told reporters that US trials would be complete for approval "sometime in early April."

Related Topics

United States April

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on Aden Air ..

31 minutes ago

Special squads formed to check one-wheeling on new ..

38 minutes ago

Afghan Security Adviser Meets With Norwegian Ambas ..

38 minutes ago

Doctors Without Borders Say Admitted 15 Patients A ..

38 minutes ago

Fresh Poll Shows President Zelenskyy Distrusted by ..

38 minutes ago

Pelosi Offers Condolences to Family of Late US Con ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.