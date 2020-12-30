US expects to approve UK-backed AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine in April

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The United States is expected to approve the low-cost AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine in April, a senior official said, more than three months after Britain's green light on Monday.

Moncef Slaoui, the chief advisor to Operation Warp Speed, the military-led US effort for vaccines, did not question Britain's move but told reporters that US trials would be complete for approval "sometime in early April."