US Expects To Begin Covid Vaccinations In Early December: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 08:00 PM

US expects to begin Covid vaccinations in early December: official

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :The United States hopes to begin a sweeping program of Covid vaccinations in early December, the head of the government coronavirus vaccine effort said Sunday.

"Our plan is to be able to ship vaccines to the immunization sites within 24 hours of approval" by the US food and Drug Administration, Moncef Slaoui told CNN.

"So I expect maybe on Day Two of the approval, on the 11th or the 12th of December."FDA vaccine advisors reportedly will meet December 8 to 10 to discuss approving vaccines which Pfizer and Moderna say are at least 95 percent effective.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

