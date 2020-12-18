US experts meet ahead of expected Moderna vaccine approval

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :US experts were holding a meeting Thursday where they were expected to recommend approval of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine, paving the way for six million doses to start shipping this weekend.

The meeting comes as the number of deaths from the coronavirus quickly approaches 310,000 in the worst-hit country in the world, which this week began vaccinating health care workers and long-term care residents with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Both of these frontrunners are based on cutting-edge mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) technology, which had never been approved prior to the pandemic, and both are two-dose regimens.

Though the level of protection against Covid-19 for both is around 95 percent -- far greater than experts had thought was possible -- there have now been a handful of people around the world who developed significant allergic reactions after receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

Thursday's meeting was being live-streamed, and will end with a vote by the two dozen independent scientists and industry representatives.

Should the panelists vote in favor, as is expected, it is believed the food and Drug Administration would soon thereafter issue its green light.

That would make the US, which has recorded more than 17 million cases of the virus, the first country to approve the Moderna vaccine.

The small Massachusetts-based biotech firm teamed up with scientists from the US National Institutes of Health on the product and has received more than $2.5 billion from the US government for its efforts.