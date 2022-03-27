(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :US foreign policy experts Sunday criticized President Joe Biden's call for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be removed from power, saying it could escalate tensions even after Moscow scales back its war aims in Ukraine.

At the end of an impassioned speech from Poland Saturday, President Biden said, "For God's sake this man cannot remain in power,' which experts saw as a call for regime change in Moscow.

Richard Haass, the Council on Foreign Relations president, voiced his concerns that Biden had "just expanded US war aims, calling for regime change.' 'However desirable it may be, it is not within our power to accomplish-plus runs risk it will increase Putin's inclination to see this as a fight to the finish, raising odds he will reject compromise, escalate, or both,' Haass wrote on Twitter.

'Our interests are to end the war on terms Ukraine can accept and to discourage Russian escalation. Today's call for regime change is inconsistent with these ends,' he added.

The White House quickly walked back Biden's comments, releasing a statement saying, "The President's point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbours or the region. He was not discussing Putin's power in Russia, or regime change." Biden's line that Putin "cannot remain in power" was not in his prepared remarks, the official said On Sunday, Julianne Smith, the US ambassador to NATO, said that "the United States does not have a policy of regime change towards Russia." But she added that "I think what we all agree on is that President Putin cannot remain in power to wage war." "Biden has to stop misspeaking," said Senator Rick Scott, a Republican, also on "Fox News Sunday." Scott called for more support for Ukraine from the US and NATO.

Haass, the Council on Foreign Relations president, went on to tell Politico, an online news service, that a senior Biden official, possibly even Secretary of State Antony Blinken, needs to reach out to their Russian counterpart immediately and explain that Biden's comment doesn't reflect US policy.

"The fact that it was so off-script in some ways makes it worse," because it could be read as Biden's genuine belief as opposed to his scripted words, Haas said.

Biden's remark could also diminish Putin's interest in compromise and increase his temptation to escalate in Ukraine, "because if he believes he has everything to lose then he'll believe he has nothing to lose," Haass said.

Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov quickly denounced Biden, saying 'it´s not up to the president of the U.S. and not up to the Americans to decide who will remain in power in Russia.' Biden's alarming off-the-cuff remark came just 24 hours after the White House rushed to clarify other controversial remarks from President Biden suggesting that US troops would deploy, and had already deployed, to Ukraine.

In a speech to US paratroopers in Poland on Friday, Biden said: "You're going to see when you're there – some of you have been there – you're going to see women, young people, standing in the middle, in front of a damn tank, saying, 'I'm not leaving'." Biden's mention of "when you're there" seem to suggest that the troops would be deployed across the border to Ukraine, but the administration insisted there has been no change in his stance that the US will not enter the conflict.

The White House was forced to clarify on Friday that American troops would not be going into Ukraine after President Biden appeared to make a slip in his speech to paratroopers in Poland "The president has been clear we are not sending U.S. troops to Ukraine and there is no change in that position," a White House spokesperson clarified to Fox News on Friday.

Biden has persistently said that troops would not be sent into Ukraine under any circumstances during Putin's invasion, fearing it would turn into World War Three and end up becoming a lengthy combat mission like in Afghanistan.

In his fiery speech on Saturday, Biden drew a stark line between democracy and oppression, repeatedly going after Putin and accusing the Russian president of dishonesty.

Speaking in Warsaw, Biden accused Putin of "using brute force and disinformation" to rule.

"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia," he said. "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power," he said.

Biden began and ended his remarks with a quote from the first Polish pope, Pope John Paul II, telling people: 'Be not afraid.' Biden has personally attacked Putin before, calling him a war criminal and said he doesn't have a soul.

Earlier Saturday, he called Putin a 'butcher' after holding emotional conversations with Ukrainian refugees – including a pair who fled the horror of the siege at Mariupol.

'He's a butcher,' Biden said when asked what he thought of Putin after what he has done to the people he was meeting.