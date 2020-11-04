UrduPoint.com
US Export Jump Narrows Sept Trade Gap To $63.9 Bn: Govt

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Washington, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :A jump in soybean exports and sharp drop in cell phone imports led to a 4.7 percent drop in the US trade deficit in September, according to government data released Wednesday.

The drop in the trade gap to $63.

9 billion could be hailed as a win for President Donald Trump who made an aggressive trade strategy with China a hallmark of his first term in office, and reached a phase one trade agreement that included commitments from Beijing to buy huge amount of US crops.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

