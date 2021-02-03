UrduPoint.com
US Extends New START Nuclear Arms Treaty With Russia: Blinken

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Washington, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The United States has extended the New START nuclear disarmament treaty with Russia for five years starting Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"President Biden pledged to keep the American people safe from nuclear threats by restoring US leadership on arms control and nonproliferation," Blinken said in a statement.

"Today, the United States took the first step toward making good on that pledge when it extended the New START Treaty with the Russian Federation for five years."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

