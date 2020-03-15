UrduPoint.com
US Extends Travel Ban To UK, Ireland Starting Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

US extends travel ban to UK, Ireland starting Tuesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Vice President Mike Pence announced Saturday that a travel ban imposed on European nations over the coronavirus pandemic would be extended to the United Kingdom and Ireland starting at 0400 GMT Tuesday.

"Americans in the UK or Ireland can come home.

Legal residents can come home," Pence told a White House news conference, adding that such people would be "funneled through specific airports and processed."A 30-day US ban on travel from the EU's Schengen border-free zone took effect on Saturday, but notably excludes Britain and Ireland.

Trump had earlier confirmed the ban would be extended to those countries as the pandemic progresses, saying: "They've had a little bit of activity, unfortunately."

