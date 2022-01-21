UrduPoint.com

US Extends Vaccination Requirement To Foreigners Crossing By Land

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2022 | 09:30 AM

US extends vaccination requirement to foreigners crossing by land

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Foreigners wishing to enter the United States via a land border -- no matter the reason for their trip -- will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 starting Saturday, the Department of Homeland Security said Thursday.

The United States, which had largely closed its borders to the outside world at the start of the pandemic, reopened to most travelers in November, on the condition that they were vaccinated.

Foreigners arriving via land or by ferry from Mexico and Canada had been exempt for "essential" trips, especially for professional reasons.

But that exemption will expire Saturday, particularly affecting commuters who live and work on opposite sides of either the Canadian-US or Mexican-US borders.

DHS said the new measure is aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus infections in the country.

Travelers should "be prepared to show related proof of vaccination," said DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a statement.

The new rules, which do not apply to American citizens or US residents, could cause further logistical issues in an already strained transportation sector.

Related Topics

World Canada United States Mexico November Border From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2022

6 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st January 2022

11 minutes ago
 Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcomi ..

Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcoming Meeting With Lavrov - White ..

9 hours ago
 Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithiu ..

Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithium mine: PM

9 hours ago
 New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukr ..

New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukraine May Appear Next Week - Pe ..

9 hours ago
 US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, ..

US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, Causing Loss of Function - Re ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.