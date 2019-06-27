US FAA: Boeing must address new 'potential risk' on 737 MAX

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :US regulators said Wednesday they have identified a new "potential risk" in the Boeing 737 MAX, further clouding the timeframe for resuming service on the planes after two deadly crashes.

The Federal Aviation Administration "will lift the aircraft's prohibition order when we deem it is safe to do so," the agency said in an email. "The FAA recently found a potential risk that Boeing must mitigate."