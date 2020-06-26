UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Faces 'serious Problem' As States See Virus Surge: Fauci

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

US faces 'serious problem' as states see virus surge: Fauci

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The United States is facing a "serious problem" as southern and western states experience a surge in coronavirus cases, leading government expert Anthony Fauci said Friday.

"We are facing a serious problem in certain areas," said Fauci, noting that while some places were currently faring far better than others, the entire country was interconnected and remained at risk.

"We are all in it together, and the only way we're going to end it is by ending it together," he added.

Related Topics

United States All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

37 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Costa Rican counterpart discus ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Estonian FM review bilateral t ..

3 hours ago

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over ..

3 hours ago

Tawam Hospital in Al Ain free of COVID-19 patients ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.