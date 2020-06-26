US faces 'serious problem' as states see virus surge: Fauci

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The United States is facing a "serious problem" as southern and western states experience a surge in coronavirus cases, leading government expert Anthony Fauci said Friday.

"We are facing a serious problem in certain areas," said Fauci, noting that while some places were currently faring far better than others, the entire country was interconnected and remained at risk.

"We are all in it together, and the only way we're going to end it is by ending it together," he added.