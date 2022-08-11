UrduPoint.com

US Faces UN Review Of Race Record

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2022 | 02:10 PM

US faces UN review of race record

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :A UN watchdog is on Thursday due to begin questioning US officials about the country's record in battling racial discrimination, amid mounting calls for reparations after centuries of systemic racism.

The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) will host hearings in Geneva with top US officials, advocates and NGOs about whether Washington is upholding its international obligations to fight racial discrimination.

The hearings, set to start Thursday afternoon and to continue Friday morning, will address a raft of issues, including police killings of black people and unequal access to education, housing and to a healthy environment.

The committee of 18 independent experts evaluates how countries adhere to an international convention on eliminating all forms of racial discrimination, which the United States ratified in 1994.

Ahead of the first regular review of the US record since 2014, rights advocates insisted the US government had never adequately addressed violations against black people during slavery and subsequent periods marked by exploitation, segregation and violence.

That legacy, they argue, continues to be seen in economic, health, education, law enforcement, housing and other policies and practices.

Related Topics

Police United Nations Education Washington Geneva United States All Government Top Housing

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Fir ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Firing by Illegal Armenian Armed ..

59 minutes ago
 Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 ..

Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 Sal Se Koi Paisa Liye Bagair Y ..

59 minutes ago
 'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this y ..

'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this year in Oct

1 hour ago
 Introducing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fo ..

Introducing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: The Most Versatile Device ..

2 hours ago
 Dollar falls to Rs220 as rupee continue to gain va ..

Dollar falls to Rs220 as rupee continue to gain value

3 hours ago
 Pakistan observes National Day of Minorities today

Pakistan observes National Day of Minorities today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.