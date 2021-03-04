UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Fed Says Firms Optimistic But Jobs Gaining Only Slowly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

US Fed says firms optimistic but jobs gaining only slowly

Washington, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Activity in the American economy expanded only "modestly" in recent weeks but firms are becoming more upbeat about their prospects as Covid-19 vaccines are rolled out nationwide, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday.

However, the employment gains are slow and companies are again reporting difficulty finding and retaining workers, the Fed said in its "beige book" survey of economic conditions.

In the New York region, the only one of the Fed's 12 districts to see activity slow, businesses "have grown considerably more optimistic about the near-term outlook," the report said.

Related Topics

New York Employment

Recent Stories

Bullet casings sent to former Italian PM Matteo Re ..

27 minutes ago

Czech Republic Refuses to Purchase India-Produced ..

6 minutes ago

Russia's Su-27 Escorts 2 US Bombers Over Baltic Se ..

6 minutes ago

CEJ- IBA, RINSTRA sign MoU to build capacity for d ..

27 minutes ago

Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit reappointed

6 minutes ago

Germany Unlikely to Talk US Out of Sanctioning Nor ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.