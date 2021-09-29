UrduPoint.com

US Federal Court Greenlights Extradition Of Former Peruvian President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 09:40 AM

US federal court greenlights extradition of former Peruvian president

Los Angeles, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :A California Federal court on Tuesday authorized the extradition of former Peruvian president Alejandro Toledo to his home country, where he is being prosecuted in a sweeping corruption case.

"The court has heard and considered the evidence of criminality and deems it sufficient to sustain the charges of collusion and money laundering," said Judge Thomas Hixson in his ruling.

Toledo, who was in office from 2001 to 2006, is accused of corruption in connection with the Brazilian construction group Odebrecht. The 75-year-old had been living in California when he was arrested in the US state in July 2019.

Peru had sent the United States an extradition request for Toledo in May 2018. The former leader allegedly received a $20 million payment from Odebrecht to grant it the tender to build the Interoceanic Highway that links Peru with Brazil.

He is accused of influence peddling, collusion and money laundering to the detriment of the Peruvian state.

Toledo has denied the accusations.

Now that the court has greenlit the extradition, the final decision on sending Toledo -- who is under house arrest in California -- back to Peru rests with the US government.

Odebrecht is at the heart of a sprawling scandal in which the construction giant paid hundreds of millions of Dollars in bribes throughout the continent to secure huge public works contracts.

According to the US Department of Justice, Odebrecht paid a total of $788 million in a dozen different Latin American countries over more than a decade.

The company has admitted to paying $29 million in bribes in Peru between 2005 and 2014.

Related Topics

Corruption Scandal Company Toledo Brazil Peru United States Money May July 2018 2019 From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

15 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Mo ..

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Morocco on death of Princess Lal ..

9 hours ago
 Al Bowardi discusses defense cooperation with Insp ..

Al Bowardi discusses defense cooperation with Inspector General of Royal Morocca ..

9 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Princess Lalla Malika

9 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Ro ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.