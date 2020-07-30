UrduPoint.com
US Federal Officers To Start Pullout From Portland: Governor

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 01:20 AM

US federal officers to start pullout from Portland: governor

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal forces deployed in the US city of Portland, rocked by weeks of clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement, will start pulling out of the city on Thursday, the state governor announced.

"After my discussions with (Vice President Mike) Pence and others, the federal government has agreed to withdraw federal officers from Portland," Oregon governor Kate Brown tweeted Wednesday.

"They have acted as an occupying force & brought violence. Starting tomorrow, all Customs and Border Protection & ICE officers will leave downtown Portland."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

