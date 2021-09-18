US feels 'regret' over French ambassador recall: W.House official

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :The White House on Friday expressed "regret" over the recall of France's ambassador, but said that the United States would work to resolve the diplomatic row.

"We regret that they have taken this step, we will continue to be engaged in the coming days to resolve our differences, as we have done at other points over the course of our long alliance," a White House official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.