US Files USMCA Complaint Against Canada Over Dairy Exports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 02:10 AM

US files USMCA complaint against Canada over dairy exports

Washington, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Washington filed the first-ever complaint under the new North American free trade agreement on Wednesday, objecting to Canada's treatment of dairy products.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Ottawa's applications of dairy quotas agreed in the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) "violate its commitments and harm US dairy farmers and producers.

"The USMCA, which replaced the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), was signed late last year and took effected July 1.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

